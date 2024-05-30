Watch Now
Woman in custody after stealing more than $14,000 worth of garments from Victoria's Secret

Glendale police say the individual stole from locations in Phoenix and Glendale eight times
Posted at 8:16 AM, May 30, 2024
GLENDALE, AZ — A 24-year-old woman is in custody accused of stealing more than $14,000 worth of women's garments from Victoria's Secret.

Glendale police say the woman shoplifted eight different times from Victoria's Secret locations in Glendale and Phoenix.

Court paperwork shows the incidents took place between November 2023 and March 2024.

Two of the reported incidents happened at the same store on the same day.

Overall, the woman allegedly stole about $14,200 worth of women's underwear.

She reportedly admitted to police that after she stole the apparel and would sell the garments for profit.

The woman is facing multiple charges, including organized retail theft of merchandise.

