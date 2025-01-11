Watch Now
Woman dies after car crashes into senior care facility in Gilbert

The crash happened near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads just before 10 p.m. Friday
GILBERT, AZ — A woman is dead after a car crashed into a senior care facility in Gilbert Friday night.

Gilbert police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into the American Orchards Senior Community building.

An 88-year-old woman was found inside the building where the crash occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, reportedly fled the scene but was later located and arrested.

The victim and the driver have not been identified at this point.

Police believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

