PHOENIX — U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Arizona retailers hosted a news conference touting support for bipartisan federal legislation cracking down on organized retail thieves.

Also on Friday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her office’s Organized Retail Crime team arrested eight people accused of stealing and “cloning” thousands of gift cards from retailers and draining the money.

