VIDEO: Suspect in Mesa stabbings identified from Tempe home video camera

TEMPE, AZ — Police arrested a man for disorderly conduct outside a Tempe home on Wednesday morning, with the home’s video surveillance connecting the dots to a triple stabbing in Mesa from hours before.

Lowell Tucker Dorn, 22, was charged with three counts of attempted murder after police said he broke into a Mesa apartment and stabbed a woman and her two teenage daughters. All three victims are expected to make full recoveries.

While Mesa police were still searching for a suspect Wednesday morning, Tempe resident Joseph Keffer called police after confronting a man he believed was trying to get into his home.

"No reason to come up to some random house and touch the doorknob if you're not trying to get in,” Keffer.

Tempe police said they arrested Dorn and took him to a medical facility for an involuntary mental evaluation. Police say they were able to make the connection to the Mesa stabbing,

At that same time, Keffer posted the security camera footage online. He said other social media users alerted him to a nearby stabbing that morning. He turned the video over to police.

Watch the captured moment through Keffer's home surveillance camera:

Man accused of stabbings in Mesa seen in Tempe home surveillance

"I found out because someone on the Ring post said, 'Hey, you know that this was him,'” Keffer said.

Tempe police said they received a notice from Mesa police to be on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing early Wednesday morning; however, that notice described the suspect as "Hispanic or Native American.”

While Dorn did not fit that description, Mesa investigators said Wednesday that Dorn was identified through unique tattoos and glasses.

"It was just a - it was a team effort by the community,” Keffer said.

Court documents reveal that Dorn told investigators that he was off his medication for multiple mental illnesses and potentially on illicit substances at the time of the stabbings.