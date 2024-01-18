Valley family searching for answers more than a year after loved one is shot to death in car

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are still trying to find the person responsible for the shooting death of 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez more than a year ago. His family hopes someone with information will come forward.

Pineda-Valdez's fiancé told ABC15 that she received a phone call shortly before his murder, one that she remembers clearly.

"'Hey babe, I'm 5 minutes away from the house. I'll see you right now. I love you, bye,'" said Mary Martinez, recalling what her fiancé told her. "...and that last call was at 10:48 p.m."

The Phoenix Police Department held a Silent Witness press conference with Pineda-Valdez's family on Wednesday. They provided the community with an update on where the case stands more than a year later. Pineda-Valdez's family said the day of the shooting, he was wrapping up work as a DoorDash delivery driver.

"Normally, before he's done door-dashing, he gets me and my sister a soda and hot Cheetos because that's what we always eat when we're at home. So, he was going to the store for that," said Martinez.

Officers responded to a parking lot near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on October 30, 2022. Witnesses reported hearing an argument, but police are unsure whether Pineda-Valdez was involved. Moments later, there were shots fired, with Pineda-Valdez hit inside of his car.

Police said Pineda-Valdez attempted to drive off, crossing 67th Avenue before crashing into a metal fence leading to a shopping plaza.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing another car leaving the area, but no description was released, and since then, no arrests have been made. Police hope to speak with those seen arguing before the shooting.

"Was Leo involved in the argument itself? Is that what led to the shooting? We don't have those answers, and that's what we're asking the community to help provide," said Sgt. Brian Bower, a public information officer with the Phoenix Police Department.

Pineda-Valdez's family also pleads with the community.

"Do you know how it changes someone? And for someone not to have any answers.. so, if you please, is there anyone who has any answers?" said Pineda-Valdez's brother.

Pineda-Valdez had a close relationship with his siblings and his mother especially. He was also newly engaged, acting as a father to his fiancé's children. They hope that with answers, they can find some closure.

"If you know something, say something because this could be you on the other side," said Martinez.