Man found in a car shot to death near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly found shot to death in a car in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 11 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fence behind a business. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police say the suspect is currently still at large. They have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The shooting is under investigation. Police say 67th Avenue is closed between Thomas and Earll Drive as they investigate.