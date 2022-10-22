Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders

A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday.

Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28.

Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were contacted by the Las Vegas Police Department after a murder on October 17. LVPD identified the suspect in that murder as McGuire.

The couple was last seen in a silver Hyundai with an Arizona license plate.

On October 19, MCSO responded to a residence in Golden Valley for a possible homicide. A man, identified as 35-year-old Eric Nelson, Jr., was found dead behind a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

No one else was found in the area until 42-year-old Timothy Wayne Burt walked up to detectives. Officials say Burt told them that he was present during Nelson's death and fled into the desert where he had been hiding for the past 12 hours.

Burt said he and Nelson came to the property to pick up a trailer that was allegedly stolen from him. That’s when McGuire confronted the two and began shooting at them.

Burt told detectives that he had a gun and returned fire at McGuire.

He initially told investigators that he didn’t have a phone to call for help but later said that he called his girlfriend to pick him up.

Burt was ultimately booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for hindering prosecution after the story he told investigators changed multiple times. Officials say additional charges are pending.

Officials say a search warrant was served on the residence in Golden Valley known to be occupied by McGuire and Branek. Detectives allegedly found evidence related to the double murder in June.

On Friday, deputies attempted to stop Branek’s vehicle in Yucca. The vehicle allegedly drove over 80 miles per hour and was pursued by deputies for 35 miles before sliding off the road.

Officials say three people — Branek, McGuire and 23-year-old Brittany Conkling — ran away from the vehicle into a remote desert area. McGuire is said to have had a rifle as they were running away.

Lake Havasu City Police Department’s SWAT team eventually found McGuire and Branek lying next to each other, each with gunshot wounds to the head. It is said that McGuire’s was self-inflicted.

Conkling eventually surrendered to law enforcement and admitted to aiding McGuire, knowing he was wanted for murder. She also admitted to attempting to conceal evidence, according to officials. Conkling was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for hindering prosecution.

Additional murder investigations connected to McGuire are currently under investigation. Officials have not released information on the cases.