Man wanted in connection to homicides this week in Arizona and Las Vegas

Officials are looking for a 26-year-old man wanted in connection to two homicides this week in Golden Valley and Las Vegas.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says Hunter McGuire is sought as a suspect in a Golden Valley homicide.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

The homicide reportedly occurred sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. MCSO didn’t immediately provide more information on the homicide or the victim.

The man is also wanted by Las Vegas police for a separate homicide. In that case, a woman was killed during a dispute on Monday, Oct. 17. The victim reportedly knew McGuire as an acquaintance and he was temporarily living with her.

McGuire is considered armed and dangerous, and shouldn’t be approached.

He was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona plate "K8A1B2A."

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-040191.

If you see him, do not approach him, and call 911.