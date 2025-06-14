Watch Now
Two Phoenix officers hurt after crash near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Police believe the other driver involved may have been impaired
Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers are hurt after being hit by a reportedly impaired driver early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say a fully marked city vehicle was responding to a call in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when the crash occurred.

The vehicle was reportedly heading southbound when a sedan heading northbound hit the police car.

Both officers and the other driver were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

Police believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

