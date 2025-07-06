Two people in custody after large disturbance in north Phoenix neighborhood Saturday night

PHOENIX — Two people were taken into custody Saturday night following a disturbance involving a large group near 35th Avenue and Cactus Drive.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of property damage in the area. When they arrived, they found a group of people gathered in an alley behind a nearby home.

According to police, an adult man began to assault an officer. A teenage boy also became involved and allegedly hit the same officer.

One officer used pepper spray to stop the fight.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

As more officers arrived, the group moved into a nearby house. Police surrounded the home, and eventually, about 20 adults and juveniles came out.

Both the adult and the teenager involved in the fight were arrested and are facing charges for assaulting an officer.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded and transported a woman to the hospital for a medical issue.

The teenage suspect was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The officer involved sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.