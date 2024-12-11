Two people facing charges after shooting, hit-and-run crash at Goodyear reception hall

GOODYEAR, AZ — Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting and hit-and-run crash at a Goodyear reception hall over the weekend.

Tyrone Hood faces charges related to the shooting, and Jesus Beltran is charged in connection to the hit-and-run crash.

Goodyear police say they were called to the venue near Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday night for a reported shooting.

On their way there, police started receiving more reports that people had been struck in a hit-and-run crash outside the venue.

Court paperwork indicates that police arrived to find hundreds of people at the venue for what was reported to be a teenage birthday party.

Police found two people with "numerous" gunshot wounds, and they remain in critical condition.

Two other people, one of them being Tyrone Hood, were found several feet away suffering from "substantial trauma."

Hood has since been released from the hospital, and the other victim of the hit-and-run is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police an argument had ensued between two people when Hood reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the two victims multiple times.

The witnesses then said they observed a black pick-up truck hit the third victim and Hood before crashing into the building.

That truck then backed up over the victim and fled the area.

Police saw the truck as it was leaving the property and pulled the vehicle over shortly thereafter.

Beltran was identified as the driver of the pickup truck.

Both men were reportedly under the influence when the shooting and hit-and-run took place, according to court paperwork.

When interviewed by police, Hood told detectives he could not remember any events between the altercation and arriving at the hospital.

The court paperwork noted Hood had suffered substantial head injuries in the hit-and-run crash.

In Beltran's interview, he told police he was at the party when he witnessed the shooting.

He first ran into the banquet hall until the gunfire stopped, then he told police he touched both victims and immediately panicked and didn't know what to do.

Court paperwork indicates the two shooting victims were both relatives of Beltran's.

Beltran told police he was trying to flee the area when he saw police start to come towards him, to which he immediately pulled over.

He reportedly had no recollection of striking the building or any people.

Hood now faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Beltran is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.