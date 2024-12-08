Three people critically hurt in chaotic chain of events at Goodyear reception hall

GOODYEAR, AZ — A chaotic chain of events at a Goodyear reception hall left three people critically hurt late Saturday night.

Goodyear police say they were called to the venue near Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 10:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

While responding, police received more calls saying two people had been hit by a car that had taken off.

Police located a vehicle matching the description of the hit-and-run vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. That driver was detained for questioning.

While the traffic stop was taking place, officers arrived at the venue and found what they described as an "extremely chaotic" scene with about 100 people still at the location.

Police confirmed that two people got into an argument that escalated into a shooting. It's not yet clear how many people were shot.

They have also confirmed that after the shooting, two people were struck by a vehicle. One of the two people was the suspected shooter.

Police do not believe any suspects are outstanding.

All told, three people were taken to the hospital, and they are reportedly in critical condition.

The chain of events remains under investigation.