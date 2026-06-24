Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Two juveniles hurt in shooting during fight in central Phoenix Tuesday night

No one is in custody, police say
A police investigation is underway in a neighborhood near I-17 and Camelback Road. Officers were first called to the scene Tuesday night.
Police investigation underway in neighborhood near I-17 and Camelback Road
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Two juveniles are hurt after a shooting in central Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to a neighborhood near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a fight.

Two juveniles had reportedly gotten into a physical fight while surrounded by a crowd of onlookers, and multiple people started shooting, police say.

"As many as two juveniles" suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to officials, and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

At this point, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Phoenix police are investigating.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV