Two juveniles hurt in shooting during fight in central Phoenix Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Two juveniles are hurt after a shooting in central Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to a neighborhood near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a fight.

Two juveniles had reportedly gotten into a physical fight while surrounded by a crowd of onlookers, and multiple people started shooting, police say.

"As many as two juveniles" suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to officials, and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

At this point, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Phoenix police are investigating.