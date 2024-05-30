Two hurt, many without power after shooting, crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt and many people are without power after a shooting and related crash late Wednesday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the series of events started around 11:30 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived, they found two people inside a home with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While searching the area, police found a car that had crashed into a power pole nearby.

Three people believed to be involved in the shooting were detained near the crashed car.

According to SRP, about 250 customers in the area are without power after the crash early Thursday morning.

That number was down to just over 100 as of 7:30 a.m.

The estimated restoration time is roughly 2:15 this afternoon.

The shooting and crash remains under investigation