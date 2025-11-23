Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two dead, one injured in Phoenix shooting near 48th Street and Warner Road

Police responded to the shooting call just after 10 p.m.
Phoenix Police
PHOENIX — Three men were shot Saturday night in Phoenix, with two dying from their injuries, according to police.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call just after 10 p.m. near 48th Street and Warner Road.

Authorities say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Phoenix Fire Department crew members treated the man at the scene, but he died from his injuries, according to police.

Police say two other men were found nearby at a fast-food restaurant, both with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, where one died from his injuries and the other was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited, and police are currently investigating.

