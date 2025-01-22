Two day operation targeting online predators leads to 14 arrests in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Apache Junction Police Department led a multi-agency operation that recently resulted in the arrest of 14 people for attempting to engage in sexual activities with children.

The two day operation (January 10-11) included several local police departments as well as the Department of Public Safety, the FBI, Homeland Security and many other agencies.

The operation targeted adult online predators looking to engage in illegal sexual activities with children in Apache Junction.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

AJPD says all 14 suspects allegedly traveled from other cities to Apache Junction in order to attempt to meet children.

In all, the 14 suspects face 39-sexual-related felonies. Firearms and illicit drugs were also seized during the operation, but exact details were not released.

Police have not not identify the suspects arrested in this operation.

"Sexual exploitation of children affects communities everywhere, including those in Apache Junction. None of the individuals involved were from within the Apache Junction city limits; they traveled here specifically to commit crimes, underscoring the importance of remaining vigilant," Apache Junction police said in a statement. "Law enforcement understands the deep concerns parents and caregivers have for their children’s safety, especially in a world where online anonymity can facilitate such crimes. We encourage everyone to be actively involved in their children’s online activities. By asking questions and utilizing available child protection resources, we can work together to create a safer environment for our kids and help prevent them from becoming targets of exploitation."

For information on how to talk to your child about online safety, click here.