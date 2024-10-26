Three people shot at house party near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Three people are hurt after they were shot in west Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say around 1:30 a.m., they were called to a home near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people at a house party with gunshot wounds.

Both people, a woman and a girl, went to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police learned that a third person, a man, had also been shot and drove to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that some kind of argument led to the gunfire at the party.

It's not clear if police are still looking for the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.