Three officers being treated after assault near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road

Two officers are being treated at a hospital, the third at an urgent care clinic
Phoenix police
KNXV
Phoenix police
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 01:42:15-04

PHOENIX — Three Phoenix police officers are being treated for injuries after an assault Saturday night.

Officials say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. regarding an individual who was possibly lighting things on fire in the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers responded, police say a struggle ensued. Three officers received minor injuries.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment and the third is being treated at an urgent care clinic. The nature of the injuries are currently unknown.

The individual who allegedly assaulted officers has been taken into custody and is expected to be booked for several counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

The individual involved has not been identified.

This is the second incident Saturday in which officers were injured while responding to an incident in Phoenix. Earlier in the morning, a man punched two officers and a third was injured.

