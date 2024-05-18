Man arrested for assault on three Phoenix police officers

PHOENIX, AZ — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly attacking three Phoenix police officers after they tried to break up a fight he was involved in.

Phoenix police say Bobby Freeman, 20, was in a fight with another individual near 1st and Filmore streets at about 10 a.m. When police attempted to intervene, Freeman ran away.

Officers were told that Freeman may be armed with a knife and that he had attempted to stab someone before he ran away.

When officers found and apprehended Freeman, he allegedly punched two officers and bit one of them. A third officer received minor abrasions during the incident.

Freeman was ultimately taken into custody and booked on numerous charges including aggravated assault on officers.

Police say that the incident with Freeman took place near a lawful demonstration taking place. Officials say that this incident is not believed to be connected to the demonstration.