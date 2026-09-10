Tempe Police seek help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 1

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 16-year-old girl.

Police say the hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 just after 10:30 p.m. near Baseline Road and Calle Los Cerros in Tempe.

Police believe the car may be a dark gray 2014 to 2016 Mazda 3, four-door sedan.

The car is expected to have significant damage to the front driver's side with damage to the driver's side headlamp assembly and front bumper.

The front bumper may be completely missing or missing a sizable portion of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department through the non-emergency number at 480-350-8311.

