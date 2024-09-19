Tempe police asking for community's help after shooting at Arizona Mills mall

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are asking for the community's help in connection to last week's shooting incident at Arizona Mills mall.

Around 7:30 p.m. on September 13, police say an argument broke out between two groups of people in the food court. The argument led to a shooting in the mall, though nobody was injured.

Tempe police provided an update on the incident Thursday:

Police say 12 bullet casings were found in the food court.

The incident prompted multiple sweeps of the mall by law enforcement. No victims or suspects were located Friday night.

In order to identify any individuals involved, police are asking anyone who took photos or video in the food court between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to come forward. Tempe police can be contacted at 480-350-8311.

Police were not able to provide a specific number of people they are looking for, but say two "large groups" were involved.

Those who provide any photos or video to law enforcement may remain anonymous.

This incident remains under investigation.