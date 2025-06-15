Teenage boy seriously hurt after being shot near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A teenage boy is seriously hurt after he was shot early Sunday morning in Tempe.

Tempe police say they were called to the area near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway for the reported shooting around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

Police say they are still working to identify and locate the suspect(s) and their vehicle.

They believe that the boy was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle started shooting at the victim's car.

While the shooting happened in an area where protests were taking place, Tempe police say the shooting was not connected to the protests.

The shooting remains under investigation.