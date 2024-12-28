Teenage boy hospitalized after shooting near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was taken to a hospital after a shooting near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road Friday night.

When police arrived around 7 p.m., they found the teen with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ABC15 crews on scene saw a large police presence outside of a store attached to the Desert Sky Mall. It is unknown if the shooting happened inside a store or in the parking lot.

Officials say the area will be shut down for an extended period of time as the shooting is under investigation.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

