Man in custody after setting fire to playground at Roundtree Ranch Park in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — An 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly set a fire at Roundtree Ranch Park in Peoria that caused thousands of dollars in damage to playground equipment.

According to court paperwork, Peoria police were called to the park just before 4 p.m. on September 24 for a report of someone who had set fire to the play area at the park.

When officers arrived, they found a large fire in the playground engulfing the woodchips surrounding it, and the large overhead shade.

ABC15

Initially, the suspect was not located, but witnesses described the suspect to police. After building a perimeter in the area, police received info that led them to a home less than a half mile from the park.

After initially speaking with the suspect's mother, the suspect was located in the home and matched the description witnesses provided.

The suspect then told police he had set some woodchips near the playground on fire, but he thought he had put it out.

According to court paperwork, the man told police he did not intend for the fire to grow.

The 18-year-old is now facing charges of arson, criminal damage to property of over $10,000, and reckless burning.