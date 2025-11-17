Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen dead, man in custody after stabbing Friday night in Page

Police believe the suspect was a family acquaintance of the teen
PAGE, AZ — A teen has died, and a man is in custody after a reported stabbing Friday night in Page.

Page police say they were called to a home around 11:15 p.m. for a report that a teen had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they learned the teen had been stabbed by an adult family acquaintance who had been asked to leave the home multiple times.

The suspect had left by the time police arrived.

While police were investigating, they learned the teen had died from his injuries.

That teen has not yet been identified.

The suspect, who has also not been named at this point, was later located near Kaibeto, Arizona, about 35 miles southeast of Page.

Navajo police took the man into custody on charges not related to the stabbing.

Page police later interviewed the man, and they say he admitted to his involvement in the stabbing.

The man now faces charges of second-degree murder, according to Page police.

Because he is in tribal custody, he is awaiting extradition so he can be placed in state custody.

