PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of 32nd Street and Greenway Road for reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The suspect has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.