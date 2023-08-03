Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Person injured after shooting involving police near Mesa Drive and Brown Road

All officers involved are reportedly ok
One person is injured after a shooting involving Mesa police officers near Mesa Dr. and Brown Rd.
Mesa and Brown 8-3 OIS
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 17:50:59-04

MESA, AZ — One person is hurt after police were involved in a shooting in Mesa Thursday afternoon.

Mesa police say it happened near Mesa Drive and Brown Road.

All officers are reportedly not hurt after the incident.

The suspect is being transported to the hospital.

Police say the intersection will be shut down for a few hours as the shooting is investigated.

Last month, an armed man was shot and killed by Mesa police near the same intersection.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!