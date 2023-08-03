Person injured after shooting involving police near Mesa Drive and Brown Road

MESA, AZ — One person is hurt after police were involved in a shooting in Mesa Thursday afternoon.

Mesa police say it happened near Mesa Drive and Brown Road.

All officers are reportedly not hurt after the incident.

The suspect is being transported to the hospital.

Police say the intersection will be shut down for a few hours as the shooting is investigated.

Last month, an armed man was shot and killed by Mesa police near the same intersection.

