Man dead after shooting involving police near Mesa Drive and Brown Road

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after being shot by Mesa police in a reported barricade situation Thursday night.

Police say they were originally called to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near Mesa Drive and Brown Road.

The caller told 9-1-1 a woman came to her apartment after a domestic dispute with the man, and the caller also reported hearing a gunshot coming from the suspect's apartment.

Police arrived and when they went to the suspect's apartment, he reportedly came to the door with a gun and shut the door, starting a barricade situation.

SWAT officers took over the scene and sometime during negotiations, multiple officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The man, who has since been identified by police as 28-year-old Shawn Gagne, died after being hit by gunfire.

No police officers or civilians were hurt during the incident.

Mesa police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages, but there are no outstanding suspects.

