Suspect at large after man shot near 7th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot late Saturday night near 7th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to an alley near 7th Street and Broadway Road around 10:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect left the area before police arrived.

No information has been released about the possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.