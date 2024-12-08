Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect at large after man shot near 7th Street and Broadway Road

Police say the man remains in critical condition
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot late Saturday night near 7th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to an alley near 7th Street and Broadway Road around 10:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect left the area before police arrived.

No information has been released about the possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen