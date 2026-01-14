Suspect arrested in 2024 murder of woman at Ahwatukee baseball fields

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead at baseball fields in Ahwatukee in December 2024.

Officers were first called to the area of 40th Street and Ray Road on December 7, 2024, where they located the body of 21-year-old Margaret Williams at the baseball fields in the area.

Police initially said there were no obvious signs of trauma and detectives completed their death investigation.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office later took custody of Williams’ body and, in January 2025, determined her death to be a homicide by strangulation, according to court records.

Documents state that following an investigation, 20-year-old Jayden Frost was arrested in Ohio on December 15, 2025, and was extradited to Arizona later that month.

While in custody, Frost told authorities that he was in a relationship with Williams for approximately two months leading up to her death.

Frost admitted that he and Williams were engaging in sexual acts at the baseball fields and was choking her at the time of her death, claiming that the acts were consensual, documents state.

Frost faces one charge of negligent homicide.