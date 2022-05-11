Man accused of strangling mother on bus arrested after days-long search

PHOENIX — After a days-long search, Phoenix police say they have arrested a man in connection to the strangulation of a woman on a city bus.

Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for a suspicious person that matched the description of 26-year-old Joshua Bagley.

Bagley allegedly strangled a woman on a city bus Friday morning.

Booking information, including charges and bail, are not currently available.

"The Phoenix Police Department wishes to thank the community for their support and assistance in apprehending the suspect in this case," said Phoenix police, in a statement.

Details leading up to Bagley's arrest were not immediately available.

