Phoenix police searching for suspect who strangled bus passenger

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a man they believe strangled a 41-year-old woman on a bus near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.

26-year-old Joshua Bagley has been identified as a suspect in the investigation of Diane Craig's death on Friday.

Around 8 a.m., police say officers were responding to a call about a person on the bus who was not breathing when they found Craig with signs of strangulation.

Craig was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Bagley has not been located and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident or Bagley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.