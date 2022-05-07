Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsLaveen News

Actions

Phoenix police searching for suspect who strangled bus passenger

Blue Background copy 16.jpeg
Phoenix Police Department
Blue Background copy 16.jpeg
Posted at 8:45 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 23:45:56-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a man they believe strangled a 41-year-old woman on a bus near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.

26-year-old Joshua Bagley has been identified as a suspect in the investigation of Diane Craig's death on Friday.

Around 8 a.m., police say officers were responding to a call about a person on the bus who was not breathing when they found Craig with signs of strangulation.

Craig was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Bagley has not been located and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident or Bagley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Consumer problem? The ABC15 Let Joe Know team is here help you find a solution.