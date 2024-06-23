Silent Witness offering reward in hit-and-run case that seriously injured a teen

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who allegedly hit a teenage boy on March 22 and left the scene.

Officials say 17-year-old Brenden was riding a miniature motorcycle with a group of friends near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road around 7:20 p.m. when a woman pulled out of a private drive and hit Brenden.

According to Silent Witness, the woman got out of her vehicle, described as a red minivan, and was confronted by a witness before she left the area in an unknown direction.

Officials say the minivan may be a 2008-2012 Chrysler Pacifica. The woman is described to be a White woman, approximately 50 years old with brown hair.

Silent Witness

Brenden suffered serious injuries that he is still recovering from, officials say. He is recovering at home with two broken legs, among other injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. People who provide information leading to the woman's arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.