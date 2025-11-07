Scottsdale's second most wanted fugitive arrested in France after almost two-decade search

SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale Police Department's second most wanted fugitive has been arrested in France after an almost two-decade search.

Michael Wiseman was wanted on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was originally arrested in 2008.

He cut off his ankle bracelet and fled the United States in November 2008.

In 2009, authorities arrested Wiseman in Spain and he was subsequently extradited back to the United States.

Wiseman pleaded guilty and was sentenced for his crimes in 2012. He fled once again while on probation.

Over the years, Wiseman adopted the alias "Robert Danilewski" and fled to Vietnam, Poland, and finally France.

The Scottsdale Police Criminal Intelligence Unit worked with French authorities to take Wiseman into custody on November 1.

Officials say Wiseman is currently being held by French authorities for crimes committed in France and is expected to be extradited back to the United States at a later date.