Queen Creek teacher arrested for showing inappropriate image to a student

56-year-old Brett Smith was taken into custody Friday
police
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 27, 2024
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A Queen Creek teacher is in custody accused of possessing and showing an inappropriate image to a student.

Queen Creek police say they were called to Crismon High School last week for reports of an incident that occurred between a teacher and a student.

Police say the teacher was accused of having and showing an inappropriate image to the student.

The teacher, 56-year-old Brett Smith, was arrested Friday.

We have reached out to Queen Creek Unified School District for a statement on the arrest, but we have not yet heard back.

The arrest comes after a series of arrests involving teachers and other school staff members across the Valley in recent weeks.

On March 21, Buckeye police arrested a 23-year-old former teacher and athletic coach accused of sex crimes involving a student.

Almost a week later, a teacher at Independence High School in Glendale was arrested for allegedly secretly recording students while they were undressing.

Then, on April 10, former Peoria High School basketball coach and prominent Valley sports fan known as "Mr. ORNG" was arrested on charges related to child sex crimes.

