Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Phoenix Arby's restaurant

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an Arby's restaurant at gunpoint in Phoenix, threatening employees with a handwritten note before displaying a weapon and fleeing with cash.

The armed robbery occurred Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Arby's location near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and handed employees a note that read, "Give me all the money you have or else someone is going to get shot."

The suspect lifted his sweatshirt to reveal the handle of a black handgun with a white strip.

Employees complied with the demand and provided cash from the register before the suspect left, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He has a black mustache and soul patch facial hair.

During the robbery, he wore a red hat, plain black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown and gray tennis shoes.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-RESTIGO for spanish speakers.

You can also visit silentwitness.org.

All tips remain completely anonymous, and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.