Police searching for person who allegedly robbed two people at Glendale ATM

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for the public's help identifying a person they say robbed two people at gunpoint at an ATM in Glendale over the summer.

The robbery took place at an ATM near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in mid-June.

Watch surveillance video of the robbery in progress in the player below.

Glendale PD searching for man who allegedly robbed two people at an ATM near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

The suspect allegedly put a gun on the victim's back and demanded money.

After that, the victims were forced into their vehicle, and the suspect struck the male victim with his fist.

If you have any information on this incident or who the suspect may be, you are asked to call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.