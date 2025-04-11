Watch Now
Police searching for man accused of kidnapping child near Palo Verde Middle School

The suspect allegedly grabbed one of the kids near 39th Ave and Glendale and took him back to the school to turn him in to school staff
Rock throwing kidnapping suspect
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a man who they say kidnapped a boy and took him back to Palo Verde Middle School after a confrontation about rock throwing.

Silent Witness released a call for help on social media Friday about the incident that took place in the late afternoon on March 28.

The victim was with a group walking southbound on 39th Avenue from Palo Verde Middle School when a suspect in a black Chevy Cruz asked the kids if they were throwing rocks.

They said no and started to run away from the vehicle.

The suspect located the kids near 39th and Glendale avenues and allegedly pulled one of the kids into his car.

The man then brought the kid back to the school and turned him over to the school staff.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can also submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here.

