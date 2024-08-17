Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that killed a man in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in central Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area on 40th Street south of Thomas Road around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway that was seriously hurt.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police later learned the vehicle that hit the man had left the scene.

A description of that vehicle has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.