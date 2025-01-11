Police need the public's help identifying a man they say has robbed multiple stores in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police need the public's help identifying a man they believe has robbed multiple stores in west Phoenix and possibly others outside of the city.

Phoenix police say the three robberies in Phoenix happened at separate Circle K locations in mid-December.

The three locations that were robbed were near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, and 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police say the man reportedly asked for cigarettes in each case, and when the clerks had their backs turned, the suspect pulled out a black and white checkered bag along with a steak knife.

He then would demand money and more cigarettes while armed with the knife.

He reportedly left each location on foot.

Police believe the suspect may have robbed other stores outside of Phoenix city limits, but it's not clear if he can be connected to more robberies or where those robberies occurred.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35. He's between 6-foot and 6-foot-4 with a thin build and brown eyes. He wore a black baseball hat, camouflage facemask, black hooded jack, and black jeans in each case. Authorities add that the man also primarily speaks Spanish.

If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.