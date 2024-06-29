Police looking for suspect who shot and robbed man in west Phoenix Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for help identifying the person who shot and robbed a man early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 43rd and Glendale Avenues just before 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Those injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have learned that the man who was shot was robbed after being shot.

Among what was taken was an electric bicycle, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this overnight robbery and shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit a tip online.