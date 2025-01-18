Watch Now
Police asking for public's help to solve deadly Christmas Day shooting in central Phoenix

The shooting happened near a light rail station near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Police are asking for the public's help solving a Christmas Day shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in central Phoenix.
PHOENIX — Police are looking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that took place on Christmas morning near a light rail station in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to a call of a man shot multiple times around 5:30 a.m. that morning near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Jesus Rodriguez Beltran dead at the scene.

Police released new surveillance video Saturday of the victim and the man they believe was involved in his death.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip online on their website.

