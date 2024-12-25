Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man found dead near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Christmas morning

Police say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
19th Ave Montebello GSW 12-25-24
Posted

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received an unknown trouble call near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen