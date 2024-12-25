Man found dead near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Christmas morning

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received an unknown trouble call near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

