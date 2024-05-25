Police asking for public's help identifying man involved in shooting near light rail stop

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say shot another man near a light rail stop in central Phoenix in March.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. on March 10.

Phoenix police released surveillance video of the shooting Saturday. CAUTION: The video could be tough to watch.

Police say the two were near the light rail platform at Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

The suspect was seen getting off the same light rail train as the victim.

The video shows the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

He fled the area northbound on foot.

Police say the man continues to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.