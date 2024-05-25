Watch Now
Police asking for public's help identifying man involved in shooting near light rail stop

The shooting took place near Central Avenue and Indian School Road on March 10
Phoenix police are looking for a man they say shot a man near the light rail stop at Central Avenue and Indian School Road. CAUTION: This video may be hard to watch.
Central Ave and Indian School GSW 3-10-24 Suspect
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 25, 2024
PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say shot another man near a light rail stop in central Phoenix in March.

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. on March 10.

Phoenix police released surveillance video of the shooting Saturday. CAUTION: The video could be tough to watch.

Police say the two were near the light rail platform at Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

The suspect was seen getting off the same light rail train as the victim.

The video shows the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

He fled the area northbound on foot.

Police say the man continues to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

