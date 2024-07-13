Police asking for help identifying person who allegedly shot and killed a man in west Phoenix in May

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe shot and killed another man in west Phoenix in May.

The shooting took place during the evening hours of May 5 near 51st Avenue and I-10.

Police say the victim, 40-year-old William White, was walking behind a business complex when the suspect approached him on a white bicycle.

That man pulled out a gun and shot White, killing him.

See surveillance footage of the suspect in the player above.

The suspect fled the scene and was reportedly last seen near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police believe they are looking for a man in his 30s. In the video, he is seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shirt, a circular pendant necklace, and black athletic shorts.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of this man will be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can also leave a tip on the Silent Witness website.