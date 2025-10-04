Police asking for help after man found dead on west Phoenix roadway

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead on a west Phoenix roadway early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along McDowell Road just west of 35th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who has been identified as 27-year-old Bryan Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at their website.