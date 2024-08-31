Police ask for public's help identifying three people who robbed a west Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three people who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in July.

The robbery happened on the night of July 11 near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

The suspects allegedly pointed guns at employees and customers while ordering everyone in the store to get on the ground.

One customer had his cell phone taken, while other suspects jumped the counted and put items in a bag.

The three suspects, all described as "young males," fled on foot.

Silent Witness

The first suspect is described as a black male who was wearing black pants with white stripes, white shoes, and blue gloves.

Silent Witness

The second suspect is described as a Black male, roughly 5'9" and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt and brown boots.

Silent Witness

The third suspect is described as a Black male who was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery or know who any of these three suspects are, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of one or all three of the suspects. You can also report your tips on the Silent Witness website.