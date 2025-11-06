Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police ask for help finding person of interest in south Phoenix shooting that killed teen in October

Three teens have already been arrested, police say
PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead in south Phoenix last month.

On Thursday, Phoenix Police released a photo of the person, who detectives believe may have information about the case.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). Callers can remain anonymous.

The shooting originally happened around 7:45 p.m. on October 2 near 37th Street and La Salle Street, just west of 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two teen boys with gunshot wounds.

One of them, 16-year-old Trey Bomelyn, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police have since arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting. Each has been charged with murder and is being prosecuted as an adult.

