Pinal County searching for vehicle after pedestrian crash involving child in San Tan Valley

Crash happened in neighborhood near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch Boulevard
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Thursday night.

Officials say the crash happened in a neighborhood near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch Boulevard, more specifically, near Maravilla Drive and Johnson Ranch Boulevard.

The pedestrian has only been identified at this time as a child. The child's condition is not known.

PCSO says the alleged vehicle involved was a 2016-2024 four-door Kia sedan that was either white, black or gray. The vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror and possibly has front bumper and passenger side damage.

The public is asked to call 911 or PCSO at 520-866-5111 if a vehicle matching the description is seen.

