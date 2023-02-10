Phoenix police seeking help from public to identify potential homicide victim

PHOENIX — Police are seeking help from the public to identify a possible homicide victim whose remains were found along a South Mountain trail in January.

Phoenix police released a sketch of what they believe the victim looked like on Friday.

#PHXPD is asking for help identifying skeletal remains found on South Mountain in January. The victim may resemble this composite sketch.



Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Silent Witness or call (602) 262-6141 pic.twitter.com/Y23ezm6tAx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 10, 2023

The investigation originally began on January 14, when Phoenix police got a call from a hiker who had found a human skull near the Holbert Trailhead.

Investigators found signs of trauma to the skull, leading to police opening a homicide investigation.

Two weeks later, Phoenix police returned to the area and found more human remains in the same area.

Police officials have confirmed the remains found on those two days have been connected to the same person.

The victim is being described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20's, roughly 5'8" tall, and he was wearing an Arrow brand plaid dress shirt, a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and Converse All-Stars shoes. A set of car keys was also found with the remains.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.